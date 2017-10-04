2017-18 NBA team season preview: Phoenix Suns

Members of the Phoenix Sunslock arms during the national anthem before an NBA basketball preseason gameagainst the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Photo: AP Photo/Steve Dykes

As the Phoenix Suns get ready to celebrate their 50th season in the NBA, there is a buzz around them that hasn’t been felt in some time. Last season had its up but had plenty of downs for the Suns as they finished 24-58 eventually landing the fourth pick in the draft.

The 2017-18 season could look a little different for Phoenix. They will still be one of the youngest teams in the NBA, but have a good mix of youth and experience. With the Western Conference being tough, it will be interesting to see where the Suns fit.

With the youth movement being the focus in the Valley of the Sun, here is a look into the Suns 2017-2018 season.

Roster

Projected starting five: Eric Bledsoe, Devin Booker, Josh Jackson, Marquese Chriss, Tyson Chandler

Bench: Dragan Bender, T.J. Warren, Alex Len, Jared Dudley, Derrick Jones Jr., Tyler Ulis, Davon Reed, Alec Peters, Elijah Millsap, and Peter Jok.

Injuries: Alan Williams and Brandon Knight.

Devin Booker ready to be face of the franchise

It’s hard to believe that guard Devin Booker is entering his third season with the Suns. Over the Past two seasons, Suns fans have watched Booker grow into one of the best players in the league.

Last season Booker averaged 22.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. His 2,774 career points are fourth-most for a player before the age of 21. Booker is also the only active player with a 70-point game. He is the youngest player to take part in the 3-point contest and was named 2015-16 NBA All Rookie Team.

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns attempts a three point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America

In 2017, many are hoping that Booker takes that leap into superstar status. Booker’s competitive edge draws comparisons to NBA great Kobe Bryant. During durations of last season, Booker’s game was drawing close comparisons to young Kobe.

To reach superstar status Booker will have to develop parts of his game. Becoming a better rebounder, becoming a defenseman and creating opportunities for his teammates are some of the things Booker can be better at.

Rise of Marquese Chriss & Dragen Bender

When the Suns selected Dragan Bender with the fourth overall pick and acquired number eight pick Marquese Chriss from the Sacramento Kings, they were trying to make a splash in the lottery.

After one year of NBA experience Chriss proved he can be a future NBA All-Star while Bender appears to be the project the Suns thought he would be.

Last season Chriss averaged 9.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Among rookies, Chriss and Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid were the only two players to finish in the 10 in points, rebounds, steals and blocks.

Chriss has acknowledged the areas that he needs to improve in. His main areas of improvement would be his defense and cut down his fouls. There were times last season where Chriss looked lost on the defensive end, which lead to Chriss fouling often.

Marquese Chriss #0 of the Phoenix Suns attempts a lay up against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America

Ankle surgery would limit the amount of action Bender saw last season. In 43 games Bender averaged 3.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, .5 assists and blocks per game. Phoenix sees the 7-foot-1 Bender as an athletic forward that can bring the ball up the floor, shoot 3-pointers and be an effective defender.

With Chriss being just 20 years old and Bender at the age of 19, there is still plenty of time for their development. The Suns just hope that their potential turns into promise in the upcoming season.

Jackson or Warren?

Josh Jackson #99 of the Phoenix Suns stands on the court during a 2017 Summer League game against the Dallas Mavericks. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images North America

Currently, the starting small forward job is up for grabs. The Suns drafted Josh Jackson fourth overall in draft while they just signed T.J. Warren long-term.

With Jackson as the starter, he would be a good complement to Booker. While at Kansas, Jackson had great scoring ability while playing great defense. With he, Booker and Eric Bledsoe on the floor at the same time, Jackson would likely become the third scoring option. It will be interesting to see if the Suns allow Jackson to learn on the job just as Booker has over the past two seasons.

As for Warren, his health will ultimately determine his playing opportunity. Warren has missed 93 games over the last three seasons. Warren is the better scorer at the NBA level compared to Jackson as he has developed a decent jump shot. Warren has also shown he could be a good defender.

The prediction is that Jackson will earn the starting position during the preseason. With the timeline taking precedence in Phoenix, the Suns may want to let Jackson learn on the job. Warren would fit better in the sixth man role.

What to do with Bledsoe?

With guard Eric Bledsoe returning from knee soreness, teams will keep a close eye on his production.

In his four seasons with the Suns, Bledsoe has quietly become one of the best point guards in the NBA. Bledsoe has averaged 18.8 points, 6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in four seasons with the Suns. If his production continues to grow, playoff teams could be looking to trade for Bledsoe at the deadline.

If they decided to move him, do the Suns have a replacement? Tyler Ulis showed he can be the replacement for Bledsoe if Phoenix chooses to move trade him.

Ulis was the player that showed the most improvement throughout the season. Like his teammates, there were plenty of ups and downs for Ulis and there are areas where he can improve. With more playing time, Ulis can definitely make the necessary adjustments.

Season Predictions

Phoenix will show improvements in the upcoming season. However, with the Western Conference being as tough as it is, the Suns will once again find themselves missing out on playoff action.

The Suns will go 32-50 in the 2017-18 season, winning eight more games from last season and have a chance to earn a good pick in the 2018 draft.

Jackson will be in consideration for rookie of the year. Other rookies coveting the rookie of the year award are Lonzo Ball, Dennis Smith, ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum and Markelle Fultz.

Booker will have another break out season and keep pushing himself towards superstar status. Booker will show he is a good playmaker and efficient scorer. Chriss will show a considerable amount of improvement while Bender continues to grow slowly.

All in all, the Suns will come out of the gate firing on all cylinders as they did a year ago, but once the schedule becomes difficult and they start losing ground in the playoff chase, the timeline will come to the forefront and they’ll start playing for the draft.