Top 100 NBA Players: McConnell chimes in on the debate

Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry are two superstars who have had several epic battles in the regular season and playoffs. Photo: Noah Graham/Getty Images)

It's about that time of the year where basketball fans are just ready for some games to be played and the talking to cease. However, ESPN and Sports Illustrated have added fuel to the online fire when it comes to debating who is better than whom throughout the NBA. Their respective lists of the top 100 players entering the 2017-18 campaign garnered unrest among both fans and players alike. I figured I would jump into the madness, so here goes nothing.

Players Ranked 100-91

100. Aaron Gordon - Magic

99. Jabari Parker - Bucks

98. Lou Williams - Rockets

97. Patrick Patterson - Thunder

96. Rodney Hood - Jazz

95. Ryan Anderson - Rockets

94. Danny Green - Spurs

93. Patty Mills - Spurs

92. Robert Covington - 76ers

91. Malcolm Brogdon - Bucks

Malcolm Brogdon's unlikely rookie-of-the-year campaign places him squarely in the "top 100" discussion. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Players Ranked 90-81

90. Marcus Smart - Celtics

89. Tobias Harris - Pistons

​88. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - Lakers

87. D'Angelo Russell - Nets

86. Nikola Vucevic - Magic

85. Wilson Chandler - Nuggets

84. Julius Randle - Lakers

83. Dwight Howard - Hornets

82. Cody Zeller - Hornets

81. Patrick Beverley - Clippers

Dwight Howard was on the move once again this offseason, but does he provide enough to remain among the league's best? Photo: Kent Smith/Getty Images

Players Ranked 80-71

80. Trevor Ariza - Rockets

79. Greg Monroe - Bucks

78. Gorgui Dieng - Timberwolves

77. Nerlens Noel - Mavericks

76. James Johnson - Heat

75. Eric Gordon - Rockets

74. Jonas Valanciunas - Raptors

73. Markieff Morris - Wizards

72. Victor Oladipo - Pacers

71. Dirk Nowitzki - Mavericks

Nerlens Noel still has the potential to be on the the league's best defensive players if he can stay healthy.

Photo: Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Players Ranked 70-61

70. Pau Gasol - Spurs

69. Derrick Favors - Jazz

68. Dennis Schroder - Hawks

67. Ricky Rubio - Jazz

66. Marcin Gortat - Wizards

65. Clint Capela - Rockets

64. Dwyane Wade - Bulls

63. J.J. Redick - 76ers

62. Jusuf Nurkic - Trail Blazers

61. Gary Harris - Nuggets

Dennis Schroder could be in for a huge season as the primary option in Atlanta. Photo: Kevin Liles/Getty Images

Players Ranked 60-51

60. Tristan Thompson - Cavaliers

59. George Hill - Kings

58. Jrue Holiday - Pelicans

57. Devin Booker - Suns

56. Serge Ibaka - Raptors

55. Andre Iguodala - Warriors

54. Myles Turner - Pacers

53. Jeff Teague - Timberwolves

52. Jae Crowder - Cavaliers

51. Harrison Barnes - Mavericks

Devin Booker's unbelievable 70-point game caught the attention of the entire basketball world.

Photo: Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Players Ranked 50-41

50. Andre Drummond - Pistons

49. Andrew Wiggins - Timberwolves

48. Brook Lopez - Lakers

47. Danilo Gallinari - Clippers

46. Nicolas Batum - Hornets

45. Otto Porter - Wizards

44. Steven Adams - Thunder

43. Avery Bradley - Pistons

42. LaMarcus Aldridge - Spurs

41. Carmelo Anthony - Knicks

Carmelo Anthony was particularly upset with ESPN's list, in which he was ranked just 64th overall. (Source: Twitter)

Players Ranked 40-31

40. Isaiah Thomas - Cavaliers

39. Hassan Whiteside - Heat

38. Goran Dragic - Heat

37. Eric Bledsoe - Suns

36. Bradley Beal - Wizards

35. Joel Embiid - 76ers

34. Kristaps Porzingis - Knicks

33. DeMar DeRozan - Raptors

32. Khris Middleton - Bucks

31. CJ McCollum - Trail Blazers

Joel Embiid could be higher on this list if he puts together a fully healthy season.

Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Players Ranked 30-21

30. Kevin Love - Cavaliers

29. Al Horford - Celtics

28. Kyle Lowry - Raptors

27. Kemba Walker - Hornets

26. DeAndre Jordan - Clippers

25. Klay Thompson - Warriors

24. Marc Gasol - Grizzlies

23. Kyrie Irving - Celtics

22. Nikola Jokic - Nuggets

21. Mike Conley - Grizzlies

Kyrie Irving will look to shoulder more of the load in Boston. Photo: Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Players Ranked 20-11

20. Paul Millsap - Nuggets

19. Blake Griffin - Clippers

18. John Wall - Wizards

17. Gordon Hayward - Celtics

16. DeMarcus Cousins - Pelicans

15. Rudy Gobert - Jazz

14. Damian Lillard - Trail Blazers

13. Karl-Anthony Towns - Timberwolves

12. Paul George - Thunder

​11. Draymond Green - Warriors

DeMarcus Cousins receives a fair share of criticism, but his talent is undeniable.

Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Players Ranked 10-1

10. Anthony Davis - Pelicans

9. Jimmy Butler - Timberwolves

8. Chris Paul - Rockets

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo - Bucks

6. Stephen Curry - Warriors

5. Russell Westbrook - Thunder

4. Kawhi Leonard - Spurs

3. James Harden - Rockets

2. Kevin Durant - Warriors

1. LeBron James - Cavaliers

LeBron James isn't ready to give up his crown just yet. Photo: Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

This was a very difficult list to compile, and there are still areas that were almost too close to call for me. We'll just have to wait and see how the season plays out. Stay tuned because it could turn out to be one of the most entertaining seasons the NBA has ever seen!