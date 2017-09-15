Top 100 NBA Players: Brunswick's take on the matter

The recent "Top 100" lists from ESPN and Sports Illustrated have stirred up some lively debate about which NBA players will truly be important in the 2017-18 season. Here at VAVEL USA, we wanted to get in on the fun and produce our own list to counter the aforementioned rankings. Just as most pieces like this are, the information is anchored in opinion and is meant to incite meaningful conversation about the sport we all cherish and love: basketball.
Players Ranked 100-91
100. Buddy Hield - Sacramento Kings
99. Jeremy Lin - Brooklyn Nets
98. Louis Williams - Los Angeles Clippers
97. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - Los Angeles Lakers
96. Taj Gibson - Minnesota Timberwolves
95. Rodney Hood - Utah Jazz
94. Derrick Rose - Cleveland Cavaliers
93. Josh Jackson - Phoenix Suns
92. Tyreke Evans - Memphis Grizzlies
91. Ben Simmons - Philadelphia 76ers
Players Ranked 90-81
90. D'Angelo Russell - Brooklyn Nets
89. Dennis Schroder - Atlanta Hawks
88. Dirk Nowitzki - Dallas Mavericks
87. Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics
86. Andre Iguodala - Golden State Warriors
85. Rajon Rondo - New Orleans Pelicans
84. Julius Randle - Los Angeles Lakers
83. C. J. Miles - Toronto Raptors
82. Al-Farouq Aminu - Portland Trailblazers
81. Eric Gordon - Houston Rockets
Players Ranked 80-71
80. Patrick Beverley - Los Angeles Clippers
79. Rudy Gay - San Antonio Spurs
78. Tobias Harris - Detroit Pistons
77. Harrison Barnes - Dallas Mavericks
76. Thaddeus Young - Indiana Pacers
75. Zach Randolph - Sacramento Kings
74. Tristan Thompson - Cleveland Cavaliers
73. Wilson Chandler - Denver Nuggets
72. Danilo Gallinari - Los Angeles Clippers
71. Dwight Howard - Charlotte Hornets
Players Ranked 70-61
70. Reggie Jackson - Detroit Pistons
69. Jamal Crawford - Minnesota Timberwolves
68. J.J. Redick - Philadelphia 76ers
67. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist - Charlotte Hornets
66. J. R. Smith - Cleveland Cavaliers
65. Terrence Ross - Orlando Magic
64. Aaron Gordon - Orlando Magic
63. Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets
62. Pau Gasol - San Antonio Spurs
61. Myles Turner - Indiana Pacers
Player Ranked 60-51
60. George Hill - Sacramento Kings
59. Jrue Holiday - New Orleans Pelicans
58. Ricky Rubio - Utah Jazz
57. Steven Adams - Oklahoma City Thunder
56. Dwyane Wade - Chicago Bulls
55. Greg Monroe - Milwaukee Bucks
54. Serge Ibaka - Toronto Raptors
53. Markieff Morris - Washington Wizards
52. Avery Bradley - Detroit Pistons
51. Jusuf Nurkic - Portland Trailblazers
Players Ranked 50-41
50. Kyle Lowry - Toronto Raptors
49. Otto Porter Jr. - Washington Wizards
48. Nikola Vucevic - Orlando Magic
47. Khris Middleton - Milwaukee Bucks
46. C.J. McCollum - Portland Trailblazers
45. Eric Bledsoe - Phoenix Suns
44. LaMarcus Aldridge - San Antonio Spurs
43. Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers
42. Kevin Love - Cleveland Cavaliers
41. Devin Booker - Phoenix Suns
Players Ranked 40-31
40. Brook Lopez - Los Angeles Lakers
39. Goran Dragic - Miami Heat
38. Isaiah Thomas - Cleveland Cavaliers
37. Jeff Teague - Minnesota Timberwolves
36. Lonzo Ball - Los Angeles Lakers
35. Mike Conley - Memphis Grizzlies
34. Andrew Wiggins - Minnesota Timberwolves
33. Bradley Beal - Washington Wizards
32. Andre Drummond - Detroit Pistons
31. Nicolas Batum - Charlotte Hornets
Players Ranked 30-21
30. Al Horford - Boston Celtics
29. DeAndre Jordan - Los Angeles Clippers
28. Gordon Hayward - Boston Celtics
27. Hassan Whiteside - Miami Heat
26. Rudy Gobert - Utah Jazz
25. Kemba Walker - Charlotte Hornets
24. Kristaps Porzingis - New York Knicks
23. Damian Lillard - Portland Trailblazers
22. Paul Millsap - Denver Nuggets
21. Marc Gasol - Memphis Grizzlies
Players Ranked 20-11
20. DeMar DeRozan - Toronto Raptors
19. Draymond Green - Golden State Warriors
18. Blake Griffin - Los Angeles Clippers
17. Klay Thompson - Golden State Warriors
16. Karl-Anthony Towns - Minnesota Timberwolves
15. Jimmy Butler- Minnesota Timberwolves
14. Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks
13. Kyrie Irving - Boston Celtics
12. Carmelo Anthony - New York Knicks
11. Anthony Davis - New Orleans Pelicans
Players Ranked 10-1
10. DeMarcus Cousins - New Orleans Pelicans
9. John Wall - Washington Wizards
8. Paul George - Oklahoma City Thunder
7. Chris Paul - Houston Rockets
6. Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors
5. Russell Westbrook - Oklahoma City Thunder
4. James Harden - Houston Rockets
3. LeBron James - Cleveland Cavaliers
2. Kevin Durant - Golden State Warriors
1. Kawhi Leonard - San Antonio Spurs
I'm well aware this list is going to turn a lot of heads, but that's why I made it. I took a few factors into account while making this list including age, change in scenery, role on the team, and ability to produce. I tried sticking away from statistics here and lean more towards what I've seen these players do for their organization. I'd thoroughly enjoy some debate over this list, so feel free to make some remarks.