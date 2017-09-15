Top 100 NBA Players: Brunswick's take on the matter

There will be controversy, but that's what makes the sports world fun. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images North America

The recent "Top 100" lists from ESPN and Sports Illustrated have stirred up some lively debate about which NBA players will truly be important in the 2017-18 season. Here at VAVEL USA, we wanted to get in on the fun and produce our own list to counter the aforementioned rankings. Just as most pieces like this are, the information is anchored in opinion and is meant to incite meaningful conversation about the sport we all cherish and love: basketball.

Jeremy Lin had a rough year and probably won't bounce back too quick.

Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images North America

Players Ranked 100-91

100. Buddy Hield - Sacramento Kings

99. Jeremy Lin - Brooklyn Nets

98. Louis Williams - Los Angeles Clippers

97. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - Los Angeles Lakers

96. Taj Gibson - Minnesota Timberwolves

95. Rodney Hood - Utah Jazz

94. Derrick Rose - Cleveland Cavaliers

93. Josh Jackson - Phoenix Suns

92. Tyreke Evans - Memphis Grizzlies

91. Ben Simmons - Philadelphia 76ers

His old age brings Dirk Nowitzki down low on this list. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images North America

Players Ranked 90-81

90. D'Angelo Russell - Brooklyn Nets

89. Dennis Schroder - Atlanta Hawks

88. Dirk Nowitzki - Dallas Mavericks

87. Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics

86. Andre Iguodala - Golden State Warriors

85. Rajon Rondo - New Orleans Pelicans

84. Julius Randle - Los Angeles Lakers

83. C. J. Miles - Toronto Raptors

82. Al-Farouq Aminu - Portland Trailblazers

81. Eric Gordon - Houston Rockets

Thaddeus Young has been a great role player, but never a strong focal point.

Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images North America

Players Ranked 80-71

80. Patrick Beverley - Los Angeles Clippers

79. Rudy Gay - San Antonio Spurs

78. Tobias Harris - Detroit Pistons

77. Harrison Barnes - Dallas Mavericks

76. Thaddeus Young - Indiana Pacers

75. Zach Randolph - Sacramento Kings

74. Tristan Thompson - Cleveland Cavaliers

73. Wilson Chandler - Denver Nuggets

72. Danilo Gallinari - Los Angeles Clippers

71. Dwight Howard - Charlotte Hornets

Nikola Jokic has been an impressive talent since day one. Photo: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images North America

Players Ranked 70-61

70. Reggie Jackson - Detroit Pistons

69. Jamal Crawford - Minnesota Timberwolves

68. J.J. Redick - Philadelphia 76ers

67. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist - Charlotte Hornets

66. J. R. Smith - Cleveland Cavaliers

65. Terrence Ross - Orlando Magic

64. Aaron Gordon - Orlando Magic

63. Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

62. Pau Gasol - San Antonio Spurs

61. Myles Turner - Indiana Pacers

Markieff Morris's grit and toughness were big reasons for the Wizards' successful season.

Photo Patrick Smith/Getty Images North America

Player Ranked 60-51

60. George Hill - Sacramento Kings

59. Jrue Holiday - New Orleans Pelicans

58. Ricky Rubio - Utah Jazz

57. Steven Adams - Oklahoma City Thunder

56. Dwyane Wade - Chicago Bulls

55. Greg Monroe - Milwaukee Bucks

54. Serge Ibaka - Toronto Raptors

53. Markieff Morris - Washington Wizards

52. Avery Bradley - Detroit Pistons

51. Jusuf Nurkic - Portland Trailblazers

Kyle Lowry was a tough pick but in his rightful place. Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images North America

Players Ranked 50-41

50. Kyle Lowry - Toronto Raptors

49. Otto Porter Jr. - Washington Wizards

48. Nikola Vucevic - Orlando Magic

47. Khris Middleton - Milwaukee Bucks

46. C.J. McCollum - Portland Trailblazers

45. Eric Bledsoe - Phoenix Suns

44. LaMarcus Aldridge - San Antonio Spurs

43. Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers

42. Kevin Love - Cleveland Cavaliers

41. Devin Booker - Phoenix Suns

Lonzo Ball may be a rookie but he outclasses a lot of players. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images North America

Players Ranked 40-31

40. Brook Lopez - Los Angeles Lakers

39. Goran Dragic - Miami Heat

38. Isaiah Thomas - Cleveland Cavaliers

37. Jeff Teague - Minnesota Timberwolves

36. Lonzo Ball - Los Angeles Lakers

35. Mike Conley - Memphis Grizzlies

34. Andrew Wiggins - Minnesota Timberwolves

33. Bradley Beal - Washington Wizards

32. Andre Drummond - Detroit Pistons

31. Nicolas Batum - Charlotte Hornets

Walker cracks the top 30 without question. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images North America

Players Ranked 30-21

30. Al Horford - Boston Celtics

29. DeAndre Jordan - Los Angeles Clippers

28. Gordon Hayward - Boston Celtics

27. Hassan Whiteside - Miami Heat

26. Rudy Gobert - Utah Jazz

25. Kemba Walker - Charlotte Hornets

24. Kristaps Porzingis - New York Knicks

23. Damian Lillard - Portland Trailblazers

22. Paul Millsap - Denver Nuggets

21. Marc Gasol - Memphis Grizzlies

Blake Griffin sits high on my list. Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images North America

Players Ranked 20-11

20. DeMar DeRozan - Toronto Raptors

19. Draymond Green - Golden State Warriors

18. Blake Griffin - Los Angeles Clippers

17. Klay Thompson - Golden State Warriors

16. Karl-Anthony Towns - Minnesota Timberwolves

15. Jimmy Butler- Minnesota Timberwolves

14. Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

13. Kyrie Irving - Boston Celtics

12. Carmelo Anthony - New York Knicks

11. Anthony Davis - New Orleans Pelicans

Kawhi Leonard is one of those special talents. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images North America

Players Ranked 10-1

10. DeMarcus Cousins - New Orleans Pelicans

9. John Wall - Washington Wizards

8. Paul George - Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Chris Paul - Houston Rockets

6. Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors

5. Russell Westbrook - Oklahoma City Thunder

4. James Harden - Houston Rockets

3. LeBron James - Cleveland Cavaliers

2. Kevin Durant - Golden State Warriors

1. Kawhi Leonard - San Antonio Spurs

I'm well aware this list is going to turn a lot of heads, but that's why I made it. I took a few factors into account while making this list including age, change in scenery, role on the team, and ability to produce. I tried sticking away from statistics here and lean more towards what I've seen these players do for their organization. I'd thoroughly enjoy some debate over this list, so feel free to make some remarks.