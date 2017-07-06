Arizona Diamondbacks lose pitchers duel against the Los Angeles Dodgers

For the second night in a row, the Arizona Diamondbacks fall to the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 Wednesday evening in Los Angeles.

Alex Wood would go seven innings allowing three hits, struck out 10 and walked two. Wood remains undefeated for the Dodgers, garnering one of the best earned run averages in the league at 1.67.

For the Diamondbacks Zack Godley would deliver another great outing, pitching five and two-thirds innings allowing one run on three hits and struck out six.

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Godley (52) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers. |Jul 5, 2017 -Source: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports|

“He [Godley] was spot on. He gave up one run and absorbed the loss.” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said of his starting pitcher.

“He kept us in the game, he did exactly what we asked him to do, he attacked the zone all night long and gave up one run. Unfortunately came up on the wrong side of it.” Lovullo continued.

D-Backs bats go cold

The offense continues to struggle on the road for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona would put strain on Wood on just three occasions during the game.

The first would happen in the third when the Diamondbacks would get their first baserunner on base, a one out walk to Jeff Mathis. Wood would get Godley out on a sac bunt and Gregor Blanco to ground out.

In the fourth, the Diamondbacks would have second and third with two outs. Brandon Drury could not come through with the timely hit as he struck out to end the inning.

In the sixth inning, Blanco would start the inning with a leadoff single. One batter later Paul Goldschmidt would single to center. With first and second with one out, Wood would record a line out and a strikeout to end the sixth.

Dodger score only run

Yasmani Grandal hits an RBI double to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 lead. |Jul 5, 2017 - Source: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports|

Godley would start the first inning strong for the D-Backs, getting both Chase Utley and Corey Seager to strike out swinging. Godley would retire two of the next three batters he would face.

In the bottom of the second, Chris Taylor would single to center with one man out. Yasmani Grandal would double to center as that would give the Dodgers the only run of the game. That would prove to be the only offense needed in the game.

Other Notes

Wood is the first Dodgers starting pitcher in 62 years to begin a season 10-0. With news that came out earlier on Wednesday, the team hopes that Wood would be the replacement for teammate Clayton Kershaw as he will make his next scheduled start on Sunday, thus making him ineligible for the All-Star Game.

The Diamondbacks have now dropped five games to the Dodgers this season and are now four and a half games back in the division. Though there is plenty of time to make ground, the Diamondbacks need to start winning series against their division rival.

Up next

The two will wrap up the series Thursday evening in Los Angeles. This will be the last time the two will play each other until August.

Starting pitcher Robbie Ray #38 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Colorado Rockies (June 29, 2017 - Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America)

Robbie Ray will take the mound for the Diamondbacks. Ray is 1-2 in five starts pitching in Dodgers Stadium. For the third consecutive game, the Dodgers will send another lefty to the mound, Rich Hill will get the call.