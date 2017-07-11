Sioux Falls Canaries defeat St. Paul Saints 7-4 thanks to five-run inning

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Sioux Falls Canaries went into CHS Field and took game one of a four-game series over the St. Paul Saints by the final score of 7-4. The Canaries were assisted by a five-run seventh inning, while the Saints were unable to muster a late rally.

The Saints got the scoring started in the second inning when Tony Thomas, who was celebrating his birthday on Monday, led off with a single to left field and followed it up with a stolen base. After two strikeouts, Jon Kristoffersen singled to center field to score Thomas and put the Saints up 1-0. They were unable to add to the lead, as Danny Oh grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.

Oh would not get another at-bat in the game, as he was pulled in the fourth inning after colliding in the outfield with center fielder Kes Carter. Oh was replaced by rookie Ben Buerkle. It was also in the fourth inning that the Canaries tied the game. Their scoring happened when Ty Morrison led off with a double to left field, advanced to third on a groundout from Burt Reynolds, and scored when Blake Schmit singled to center field to tie the game.

The Canaries took the lead in the top of the sixth inning when Chris Jacobs hit a solo home-run to right field that hit high off the foul pole to put the visitors up 2-1. The Saints tied it in the sixth when Anthony Gallas singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a single by Tony Thomas. He scored when Carter hit into a fielder’s choice that ended up an error on the second baseman after his throw to second went into left field.

It was at that point where things began to go downhill for the Saints. The top of the seventh inning was a disaster for them, as 11 Canaries came to the plate, with five runs scoring, with four walks being issued by three Saints pitchers. The Saint who took the brunt of the impact was Brandon Peterson, who was brought in to relieve starter Jason Creasy and failed to record an out, as he gave up three runs, three walks, and two hits.

The Saints only got out of the inning when newly-signed Jason Hoppe entered the game and hit Schmit, but he recovered to strike out Louis Mele looking to finally get the Saints out of the inning that seemingly would never end, but the damage was done.

The Saints were able to get two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning when Brady Shoemaker was hit by a pitch to start the inning and scored when Gallas delivered a home run to right field that cleared the home run porch. That was all that the Saints were able to muster in the final innings, as they fell to the Canaries by a score of 7-4.

Game two of the four-game series is Tuesday night. The Saints will send RHP Benji Waite (2-1, 1.64) to the mound. He will be opposed by RHP Miles Nordgren (2-3, 6.23). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. They will follow that up with a day game on Wednesday, before finishing the series on Thursday night.

Quick Hits

- Earlier in the day, the Saints announced that starter John Straka had his contract purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays for the second time in a year. Straka was 3-4 with a 6.02 ERA this season for the Saints. He will report to their Double-A team in New Hampshire. To fill his roster spot, the Saints signed Hoppe, who previously played for an affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

- After the game, manager George Tsamis said that Oh would “probably not see the field for a while,” after leaving the game in the fourth inning. Tsamis said that Oh was complaining of dizziness, and it was unclear if he had a concussion.

Game Summary

Win - Andrew Woeck (3-0)

Loss - Jason Creasy (4-5)

Save - Jose Ortega (7)

Player of the game - Ty Morrison (2-5, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored)

Time of game - 3:10

Attendance - 7,589

SF 000 101 500 -- 7

SP 010 001 020 -- 4