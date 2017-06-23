St. Paul Saints outlast Winnipeg Goldeyes 10-4

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The St. Paul Saints picked up a win on Thursday night after falling behind early to division rival Winnipeg Goldeyes. The Saints poured on the runs late, scoring 10 unanswered runs to outlast the Goldeyes.

Winnipeg scores first

The Goldeyes jumped on Saints starter John Straka early, as they scored one run in the top of the first inning, starting with Andrew Sohn, who led off the game with a single to center field. After David Rohm singled to center, Josh Romanski hit a fly ball to right field for the first out of the inning, though it advanced both runners a base. Sohn scored when Reggie Abercrombie also flew out to right field for the second out. After a single from Shawn Pleffner and a walk to David Bergin, Wes Darvill popped out to shortstop for the final out of the inning.

After the Saints were retired in order in the bottom of the first inning, the Goldeyes went right back to offense, as they put up four runs in the second inning. It all started with a leadoff home run from Mason Katz. After Alixon Suarez grounded out, Sohn doubled, which Rohm followed with a strikeout. Romanski followed with a sharp double to right field to score Sohn and make it a 3-0 game. Romanski ended up scoring when Abercrombie singled to left field. The inning ended two batters later when Bergin struck out swinging.

Saints pick up a baserunner, no runs

The Saints finally got a baserunner in the second inning when Brady Shoemaker led off with a walk, but he ended up being stranded, as two groundouts and a strikeout ended the inning with no Saints hits on the board. The Goldeyes had another scoring chance in the top of the third after Katz drew a one-out walk, but after a strikeout, Katz stole second but was thrown out trying to advance to third to end the inning.

St. Paul gets on the board

In the bottom of the inning the Saints not only got their first hit on a leadoff triple from Jon Kristoffersen, but they also picked up their first run, as he scored on a sacrifice fly by Danny Oh to make it a 4-1 game. They were unable to score anything else, as Tim Colwell flew out to left field to end the inning.

From there, the Saints scored seven unanswered runs, in part thanks to a two-run home run from Thomas in the fourth inning. The big scoring came in the seventh when the Saints put up three runs, thanks to two walks and some base hits that they stuck together.

The Goldeyes were unable to get anything in their half of the eighth, setting up the Saints to score more runs in the bottom half, starting with a one-out infield single from Oh. After advancing on a wild pitch, he scored when Colwell doubled to left field. Colwell would score just moments later when Nate Hanson singled to right field to make it a 9-4 game. They would add another run when Hanson scored on a single by Anthony Gallas.

Seth Rosin finishes the job

For the ninth inning, the Saints brought on closer Seth Rosin in a non-save situation. He was able to retire all three batters in order, highlighted by Rosin catching a sharp line drive off the bat of Abercrombie for the first out of the inning. He followed with a groundout and ended the game with a strikeout of Bergin to secure another win for the Saints.

The Saints and Goldeyes will play game two of the series on Friday night when the Saints send RHP Jason Creasy (3-2, 5.10) to the mound. The Goldeyes will counter with RHP Edwin Carl (2-0, 3.62). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Quick Hits

- The Saints made two signings right before the game, as they added pitcher Brandon Peterson, who is a former Twins farmhand, and also added a position player Ben Buerkle, who just graduated from St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minn. Both of them saw action tonight, with Peterson getting the win.

Game Summary

Win – Brandon Peterson (1-0)

Loss – Zach Nuding (2-4)

Save – None

Player of the game – Tony Thomas (2-4, home run, two RBI)

Attendance – 8,208

WPG 130 000 000 - 4

STP 001 201 33X - 10