Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin fight ends in controversial draw

Canelo Alvarez throws a punch at Gennady Golovkin during their WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight championionship bout on September 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sept. 15, 2017 |Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images North America|

Coming into the fight Saturday evening, many boxing fans were expecting to see a Fight of the Year candidate between Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2) and Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1). The two gave the Las Vegas crowd their money’s worth, but many left angry and confused about the judge’s decision.

After a competitive and thrilling 12 rounds of boxing, Adalaide Byrd favored Alvarez 118-110, Dave Moretti favored Golovkin 115-113 and Don Trella scored the fight as a draw, 114-114.

With the bout full of action, the only card that seemed out of line was Byrd's. The energy from the crowd was altered after the decision was announced. Many in the sports world reacted negatively to the decision.

Bout highlights

Gennady Golovkin throws a punch at Canelo Alvarez during their WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight championionship bout. |Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images North America|

There were no knockdowns in the fight, as Canelo landing more power punches; however, Golovkin landed more jabs and more combinations.

The first rounds were relatively slow, with each fighter trying to feel the other one out, strategizing their next move. The third round wass when the fight really take off, with Golovkin doing much of the punching. Canelo spent much of the fight against the ropes, taking punch after punch.

In the championship rounds, Canelo tried to mount a comeback, landing hard punches that appeared to break down Golovkin. It was clear that Alvarez was going for the knockout, but Golovkin backed up the Mexican with a hard shot to the head.

After the fight, boos rained down from the all over the stadium as Alvarez was being interviewed by HBO Sports’ Max Kellerman in the ring after the bout.

When asked about Golovkin’s power, Alvarez responded by saying, “There wasn't any power that didn't surprise me. In the first rounds, I came out to see what he had. Then I was building from there. I think I won eight rounds. To be convincing, I felt that I won the fight."

Golovkin seemed more relaxed and pleased about his performance. “Look, my belts, I still champion," Golovkin said. "This is not my fault. I like the pressure. I want big drama show. I want to give people a big presence. It's not my problem. I'm very happy today."

Possibility of a rematch

Canelo Alvarez (L) and WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin face off. |Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images North America|

With their first bout going to a draw, it is more than likely we will see a rematch. As both fighters said after the fight, they are awaiting the rematch.

"Of course, I want a rematch. Yes, the next fight I want a true fight," Golovkin said. "I have a couple of ideas [for the rematch]. I want a close fight, Mexican style."

When Canelo was asked about a rematch he responded by saying, ”Yes, of course. Obviously. Yes, if the people want it, yes. He didn't win, it was a draw. I always said I was going to be a step ahead of him. We'll fight in the second one but I win anyways.”

Round two between these two middleweights probably won’t occur until May, with the Cinco de Mayo holiday falling on a Saturday. Just as the first fight, there will be plenty of venues with interest to host the anticipated rematch.